River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

River Plate and Independiente del Valle return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they square off at the Estadio Monumental on Thursday. Marcelo Gallardo’s men head into the midweek clash as one of just five sides unbeaten in the competition and could book their spot in the knockout stages with a win here.

River Plate kicked off their Argentine Liga Profesional playoff campaign in style as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Barracas Central at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

Gallardo’s side have now won four games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last 14 outings across all competitions, claiming eight wins and six draws since losing on penalties against Talleres in the Supercopa Internacional on March 6.

River Plate now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they have picked up two wins and two draws from their four matches so far to collect eight points and sit top of Group B, one point above second-placed Universitario.

Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency in the Copa Libertadores and find themselves in third place with five points from a possible 12.

Having kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 loss against Barcelona SC on April 2, Javier Rabanal’s men bounced back in a 1-0 victory over Universitario one week later, before playing out consecutive stalemates with River Plate and Universitario.

Independiente head into Thursday’s clash fresh off the back of a 2-1 win over Tecnicio in the Ecuadorian Serie A, where they sit second in the table with 24 points from 12 games.

River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between River Plate and Independiente del Valle, with both sides claiming one win apiece from their previous three encounters.

Independiente del Valle are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since the first week of April.

River Plate are on a run of eight consecutive home games without defeat, picking up five wins and three draws since a penalty-shootout loss against Talleres on March 6.

Independiente have lost just one of their most recent seven away matches while claiming five wins and one draw since the start of March.

River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

While Independiente will be looking to return to winning ways in Group B and move into the top-two places, they will need to be at their best against a River Plate side who are unbeaten in their last 14 games.

Gallardo’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we are backing them to secure a fifth straight win in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 Independiente del Valle

River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of River Plate’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the hosts’ last six matches)

