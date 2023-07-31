River Plate vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023

River Plate and Internacional go head-to-head at the Estadio Mas Monumental in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 1).

The hosts returned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out Racing Club 2-1 in the Argentine Primera Division. Before that, they were dumped out of the Copa Argentina on July 21 following a 1-0 loss to Talleres three days before drawing 3-3 with Rosario Central.

River now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they finished runner-ups in Group D, behind group winners Fluminense on goal difference.

Internacional, meanwhile, failed to find their feet in a 2-1 loss against Cuiaba in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday. Eduardo Coudet’s side are winless in five games since a 3-1 win over Independiente Medellin in the Copa Libertadores on June 28.

Internacional picked up 12 points from their six Copa Libertadores games to finish as Group B winners, one point above second-placed Nacional.

River Plate vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the other two drawn.

River are unbeaten in five of their last six games across competitions, winning thrice.

The Argentine outfit boast a 100% home record in the Copa Libertadores, winning their three home games.

Internacional are on a run of five games without a win, losing twice since July.

River have won all but one of their last 14 home games across competitions since April.

River Plate vs Internacional Prediction

River have been near impenetrable at home and will back themselves to see off a floundering Internacional side. Given the visitors’ current form, expect the Argentine outfit to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: River 2-0 Internacional

River Plate vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in Internacional’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in all but one of River's last five outings.)