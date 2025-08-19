River Plate vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

River Plate will host Libertad at the Estádio Mas Monumental on Thursday in the second leg of the round of 16 of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. Both sides will fancy their chances of making it into the final eight as the tie remains open after last week's first leg.
River Plate put up a solid all-round performance in the first leg but were thwarted by a stellar goalkeeping display from Martin Silva and had to settle for a goalless draw last week. Los Millonarios, who have since returned to winning ways in their domestic league, are on a seven game unbeaten streak across all competitions and will be hoping to carry on with their impressive form as they seek to end a seven-year wait for another Copa Libertadores title.
Libertad are also on a similar run having avoided defeat in their last six competitive games and will be delighted to have kept the scoreline even when they hosted their Argentinian opponents last week. The Paraguayan giants advanced into the knockout rounds by finishing second in a group with Sao Paulo, Alianza Lima and Talleres and will remain optimistic of advancing into the quarterfinals when they make the trip to Buenos Aires this week.
River Plate vs Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 15 previous occasions going into the Thursday's game. River Plate have won nine of those games, two ended in a draw and Libertad won the remaining four.
- The hosts have won four of the last five meetings between the sides, including two group stage wins in last season's Copa Libertadores.
- River Plate have won the Copa Libertadores on four previous occasions, most recently in the 2018 season.
- Libertad’s best finish in the continental cup is getting to the semifinals twice, most recently in the 2006 season.
River Plate vs Libertad Prediction
Los Millonarios are favorites going into the midweek but will need to be at their best and avoid complacency to avoid any unpleasant surprises.
Gumarelo will be hopeful to force the game to a draw like they did in the first leg to leave the tie to be decided in extra time or even penalties, but will need something really special to avoid defeat away from home.
Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Libertad
River Plate vs Libertad Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: River Plate to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 games have produced less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)