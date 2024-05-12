River Plate vs Libertad prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

River Plate will host Libertad at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong run of results in the Copa Libertadores this season and only need a point on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stages.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Nacional in their last match and looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought victory on the road before their opponents scored twice in a minute to draw level late in the game.

Libertad, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the competition so far and currently sit third in the group table with four points from an obtainable 12. They played out a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Tachira in their last group game and perhaps deserved more but were guilty of wasteful finishing including a late penalty miss from Matias Espinoza.

River Plate vs Libertad Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between River Plate and Libertad. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won four times, with their other meeting ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture which the hosts won 2-1.

River Plate Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: D-W-W-W

Libertad Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: D-L-W-L

River Plate vs Libertad Team News

River Plate

Gonzalo Martinez and former West Ham man Manuel Lanzini are both injured and will miss the midweek game. Ramiro Funes Mori is also unavailable for selection due to illness.

Injured: Gonzalo Martinez, Manuel Lanzini

Unavailable: Ramiro Funes Mori

Suspended: None

Libertad

Hector Villalba and veteran goalkeeper Martin Silva are injured and will not play against the Argentine powerhouse on Wednesday.

Injured: Hector Villalba, Martin Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Libertad Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Franco Armani; Marcelo Herrera, Leandro Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Nacho Fernandez, Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro; Claudio Echeverri; Facundo Colidio, Miguel Borja

Libertad Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rodrigo Morinigo; Ivan Piris, Luis Cardozo, Diego Viera, Nestor Gimenez; Hernesto Caballero; Rodrigo Villalba, Lucas Sanabria, Bautista Merlini, Matias Espinoza; Roque Santa Cruz

River Plate vs Libertad Prediction

River Plate have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last eight. They have won four of their last five home games and are favorites to win this one.

Libertad, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a four-game winless streak and will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat against River Plate this week.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 Libertad