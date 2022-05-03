River Plate vs Melgar prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

River Plate host Melgar at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Tuesday in Group B of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Melgar are currently leading the race to qualify for the round of 16, which will also mark their first appearance in the knockout stages of the competition.

With two wins and six points, the Peruvian outfit are at the top, ahead of Racing on goal-difference.

A victory here would further strengthen their progression hopes.

Uruguay's Club River Plate are at the bottom with just three points and on the brink of an early exit.

After back-to-back defeats, the Dockers finally managed to get some points on the board with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cuiaba.

River Plate vs Melgar Head-to-Head

Melgar beat River Plate 2-0 at home in April, courtesy of a brace from Bernardo Cuesta.

A repeat of the result will all but guarantee a place in the round of 16.

River Plate 4°, le quedan dos en casa y uno afuera:



Fecha 4, vs Melgar

Fecha 5, vs Cuiabá

Fecha 4, vs Melgar

Fecha 5, vs Cuiabá

Fecha 6, vs Racing

River Plate Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Melgar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

River Plate vs Melgar Team News

River Plate

Left-back Roque Ramirez is out with an Achilles tendon rupture and remains their only notable absentee.

Striker Thiago Borbas could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench last week while Maximiliano Pereira is also gunning to resume his place at right-back.

Injured: Roque Ramirez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FBC Melgar @MelgarOficial el objetivo de este martes es solo uno: DEJAR EN ALTO ESTOS COLORES 🖤

el objetivo de este martes es solo uno: DEJAR EN ALTO ESTOS COLORES 🖤

¡Contamos con tu aliento! 🗣️

Melgar

Pedro Ibanez and Walter Tandazo are the only casualties for Los Rojinegros as they're out with a torn knee and a knock respectively.

Top-scorer Bernardo Cuesta will likely be reinstated to bolster the attacking frontline, with Martin Guedes pulling the strings from midfield.

Injured: Pedro Ibanez, Walter Tandazo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

River Plate vs Melgar Predicted XI

River Plate (5-3-2): Fabrizio Correa; Agustín Chopitea, José Aja, Santiago Brunelli, Horacio Salaberry, Walter Clar; Juan Cruz de los Santos, Nicolás Fonseca, Marcos Montiel; Pablo López, Nicolás Sosa.

Melgar (4-3-3): Carlos Cáceda; Alejandro Ramos, Matias Lazo, José Luján, Paolo Reyna; Alexis Arias, Jean Pierre Archimbaud, Martín Pérez Guedes; Kevin Quevedo, Luis Iberico, Jhonny Vidales.

River Plate vs Melgar Prediction

River Plate will be confident after their last win and Melgar can expect a different side from the one they beat in the reverse.

The visitors have their last-16 hopes on the line, but we expect a tense game that could finish all square.

Prediction: River Plate 2-2 Melgar

