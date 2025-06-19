River Plate vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

River Plate will face Monterrey at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Los Millonarios secured a spot in the global showpiece as the best-ranked eligible side from CONMEBOL and reflected that in their opening game.

They picked up a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds with efforts from Facundo Colidio and Sebastian Driussi handing the Argentine powerhouse a two-goal lead early after the break before substitute Maximiliano Meza headed home a late goal to secure maximum points for River Plate.

Monterrey, meanwhile, traded tackles with UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan in their group opener on Tuesday. They got off to a flyer with veteran defender Sergio Ramos heading home the opening goal midway through the first half before their opponents leveled things up later in the half.

The Mexican side sit second in Group A, two points behind their weekend opponents at the top of the pile and will be looking to leapfrog them with maximum points on Saturday.

River Plate vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first competitive and overall third meeting between River Plate and Monterrey.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last January, which ended 1-1.

Los Millonarios' three goals on the opening day were the highest of any CONMEBOL side.

Monterrey are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have managed just one in their last five.

River Plate are participating in their third Club World Cup after appearing on the global stage in 2015 and 2018. Rayados, meanwhile, are featuring in their sixth Club World Cup following appearances in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

River Plate vs Monterrey Prediction

La Banda are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just once since early March. They have the slightly stronger side on paper and will be hopeful to secure a spot in the knockout stages with a win here.

Monterrey, meanwhile, are winless in their last two matches and have won just two of their last five. They did well to pick up a point in their last match, but could just fall short here.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Monterrey

River Plate vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: River Plate to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of River Plate's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Rayados' last five matches)

