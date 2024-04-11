River Plate vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2024

River Plate will entertain Nacional at Estadio Mâs Monumental in the Copa Libertadores on Friday.

River Plate vs Nacional Preview

The hosts had a dream start in Group H, thumping Venezuelan side Deportivo Táchira 2-0 on the road on matchday one. River Plate will be looking to strengthen their position atop the standings with another victory. The Argentine giants will hope to extend their unbeaten streak at home to 11 matches as they take on Nacional for the ninth time.

Los Millonarios are eying an end to their international trophy drought this term. They last won the Copa Libertadores in 2018. They were knocked out in the round of 16 last year by Brazilian side, Internacional, but they appear to be in better shape this time. River Plate crushed Nacional 6-2 when the sides last met.

Nacional also emerged the happier side in their group stage opener against Paraguayan representatives, Libertad, claiming a 2-0 win. They sit second in Group H, tied at three points with the leaders River Plate. Their trip to Buenos Aires has been tagged by the local media as a ‘clash of the titans’ in Group H.

Bolso survived the group stage in the previous edition but were eliminated in the round of 16 by Boca Juniors of Argentina. Their objective remains the same: they want to conquer the South American continent once again following their last success in 1988, according to coach Álvaro Recoba.

River Plate vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

River Plate have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Nacional in all competitions.

In the sides’ last three matches at Estadio Mâs Monumental, River Plate have won twice and drawn once.

River Plate have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Nacional have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

River Plate have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Nacional have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: River Plate – W-W-L-L-W, Nacional – W-W-D-D-W.

River Plate vs Nacional Prediction

River Plate were perfectly effective in all departments in their previous Copa Libertadores game and displayed a high level of discipline in defense. They are expected to stick to the tradition when they take on the visitors.

Nacional are aware that they will be playing in a hostile environment due to River Plate’s vibrant supporters. However, the visitors are used to such situations and are expected to concentrate more on the game itself.

River Plate are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 Nacional

River Plate vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – River Plate to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: River Plate to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nacional to score - Yes