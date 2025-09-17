River Plate vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

The Estadio Monumental will stage one of the biggest matchups in the Copa Libertadores as River Plate play host to Palmeiras in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Both sides head into the clash unbeaten in the competition and will be looking to place one foot in the semis.

Ad

While River Plate enjoyed an unbeaten run through the Copa Libertadores group stages, they were made to work their socks off in the round of 16 in August as they needed penalties to see off Paraguayan outfit Libertad after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

Marcelo Gallardo’s men picked up three wins and three draws from their six matches in Group B to collect 12 points and finish as group winners, four points above runners-up Universitario.

Ad

Trending

River Plate head into the weekend off the back of a 2-1 victory over Estudiantes in the Argentine Liga Profesional, where they sit second in the Group B standings with 18 points from the first eight matches.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, stormed through the Libertadores group stages with a 100% record, winning all six games while scoring 17 goals and conceding four to finish top of Group G.

Abel Ferreira’s men made light work of Universitario in the round of 16 as they picked up a 4-0 aggregate victory over the Peru-based club back in August.

Ad

Like the home side, Palmeiras head into Wednesday’s crunch first leg off the back of a 4-1 victory over Internacional in the Brasileiro Serie A, where they sit third in the table.

River Plate vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two South American giants since 2021, when they locked horns in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals.

Palmeiras made it through to the final as they secured a 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Estadio Monumental before losing 2-0 on home turf in the return leg.

River Plate are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and five draws since losing 2-0 against Inter Milan in the FIFA Club World Cup back in June.

Palmeiras are on a run of seven consecutive matches without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil back in August.

Ad

River Plate vs Palmeiras Prediction

Wednesday’s tie will see two of the biggest clubs in South America do battle, making for an exciting matchup at the Estadio Monumental. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts, leaving all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: River Plate 1-1 Palmeiras

River Plate vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of River Plate’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More