River Plate vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Copa Libertadores 

River Plate will welcome Palmeiras to the Estadio Monumental in midweek for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final clash.

The hosts qualified for this stage, courtesy of their emphatic 8-2 aggregate victory over Uruguayan giants Nacional, while Palmeiras posted a 4-1 aggregate win over Paraguayan side Club Libertad to secure their spot in the last four.

Both teams come into this game in fine form, with River Plate currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions, while their opponents have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

River Plate vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides on the continent and considering what is at stake, both sides would go all out for the victory.

River Plate come into this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Boca Juniors in the Super Clasico, having led until late in the game, while Palmeiras needed two second half goals to dispatch Atletico MG in the Brazilian Cup on New Year's Eve.

River Plate form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

River Plate vs Palmeiras Team News

River Plate

The hosts have Fabrico Angileri and Jorge Moreira ruled out through injury.

There are no suspension worries for River Plate.

Injuries: Fabrico Angileri, Jorge Moreira

Suspension: None

📋 Los 22 convocados por Marcelo Gallardo para enfrentar este martes a @Palmeiras 💪#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/karYZq82Ug — River Plate (@RiverPlate) January 4, 2021

Palmeiras

The visitors have four players unavailable for the trip to Buenos Aires. Felipe Melo (COVID-19) and Gabriel Veron (muscle) are not expected back until later in January, while Wesley and Jean are both out of the season with knee injuries.

There are no suspension worries for manager Abel Ferreira.

Injuries: Gabriel Veron, Felipe Melo, Wesley, Jean

Suspension: None

River Plate vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Franco Armani, Javier Pinola, Paulo Diaz, Robert Rojas, Gonzalo Montiel; Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Jorge Carrascal, Bruno Zuculini, Rafael Santos Borre, Lucas Beltran

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Matias Vina, Gustavo Gomez, Luan Garcia, Marcos Rocha; Gabriel Menino, Danilo; Willian, Raphael Veiga, Rony, Luis Adriano

River Plate vs Palmeiras Prediction

River Plate are aiming to make it to three Copa Libertadores final appearances in a row and would be eager to avenge the agonizing loss suffered to Flamengo in last year's final.

The Millionaires are four-time winners of the competition and are favourites to progress against Palmeiras, who are slightly beneath the Argentine club in terms of quality.

The manner in which River Plate dispatched Nacional in the last round was a statement of intent and their charge would be led by hat-trick hero Rafael Santos Borre.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 Palmeiras