River Plate vs Patronato prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021 

River Plate welcome Patronato to El Monumental for a matchday 20 fixture in the Argentine Primera Division on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Estudiantes last weekend. Leandro Diaz scored a second-half equalizer for the home side after Robert Rojas had put River ahead in first-half injury time.

Patronato secured maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Colon Santa FE. Gabriel Gudino and Arias Junior scored first-half goals to inspire their side to victory.

River Plate still lead the way at the summit of the standings with 43 points from 19 matches. Patronato sit in the 21st spot on 20 points.

River Plate vs Patronato Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past and Patronato surprisingly have a better record in previous games played.

El Patrón were victorious on four occasions while River Plate have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2019 when a second-half brace in the space of a minute by Rafael Borre helped River Plate secure a 2-0 home win.

The hosts are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league following their elimination from the Copa Libertadores by Atletico MG in August. Last Sunday's draw with Estudiantes halted a run of eight successive victories.

Patronato returned to winning ways last weekend after going on a 13-game winless run in all competitions.

River Plate form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Patronato form guide: W-D-D-L-L

River Plate vs Patronato Team News

River Plate

Paulo Díaz and Nicolas De La Cruz have been sidelined by muscle and foot injuries respectively, while Matias Suarez is out for the season with a knee injury.

Injuries: Matias Suarez, Paulo Díaz, Nicolas De La Cruz

Suspension: None

Patronato

Sergio Ojeda is unavailable due to a foot injury while Oliver Benitez is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Sergio Ojeda

Suspension: Oliver Benitez

River Plate vs Patronato Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani (GK); Milton Casco, Hector Martinez, Felipe Biafore, Robert Rojas; Agustin Palavecino, Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Benjamin Rollheiser, Julian Alvarez, Santiago Simon

Patronato Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matias Ibanez (GK); Facundo Cobos, Lautaro Geminiani, Rolando Garcia, Martin Garay; Matias Pardo, Hector Canteros, Fabio Vazquez, Gabriel Gudino; Sebastian Sosa, Arias Junior

River Plate vs Patronato Prediction

River Plate have been emphatic in their quest to reclaim the league crown and Los Millonarios do not look likely to let their guard down anytime soon.

They will be eager to get back to winning ways following their draw last week and, barring an unlikely upset, the hosts should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Patronato

