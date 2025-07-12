River Plate vs Platense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

River Plate will invite Platense to the Estadio Mâs Monumental in their Argentine Primera Division Clausura phase campaign opener on Sunday. Calamares lifted their first league title in the Apertura phase in May.

The hosts will play for the first time since their appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup last month. They were eliminated from the group stage, with a win, a draw, and a loss in three games.

The visitors were last in action in the Copa Argentina round of 32 against Independiente Rivadavia earlier this month. After the score ended 2-2 in regulation time, Rivadavia registered a 3-1 win in the ensuing penalty shootout.

River Plate vs Platense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 155 times in all competitions. Los Millonarios have been the dominant side in these games, recording 97 wins. The visitors have 25 wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

The Apertura meeting between them in January ended in a 1-1 draw, and the visitors won the playoff match in May on penalties.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Calamares have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins.

The last three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Los Millonarios have lost just one of their last 10 games in the Primera Division, with that defeat registered on penalties against the visitors in the playoffs in May.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine league games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six away games in that period.

River Plate vs Platense Prediction

Los Millonarios have lost just one of their last four games in all competitions, playing out two draws. Notably, they have failed to score in their last two games and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have lost just two of their last 16 home games in the Primera Division.

Sebastián Driussi, Maximiliano Meza, and Giorgio Costantini will miss the campaign opener due to injuries, while new signing Maxi Salas is in contention to start.

Calamares concluded their Apertura campaign on a four-game winning streak, keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, though two games have ended in draws.

They lost their first game under new manager Christian "Kily" González earlier this month and will look to bounce back here.

Both teams will play after a brief break, and might be a bit rusty. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: River Plate 1-1 Platense

River Plate vs Platense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

