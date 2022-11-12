River Plate vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

River Plate will host Real Betis at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in an international friendly on Sunday.

River Plate vs Real Betis Preview

River Plate finished third in the recently concluded Primera División behind champions Boca Juniors and Racing. The Argentine giants have won the first of two friendlies scheduled for the offseason, defeating Chilean side Colo Colo 4-3. The upcoming meeting is their second and last ahead of the new season set for January.

Los Millonarios will be facing off against Real Betis for the first time. It will also be Marcelo Gallardo’s final game at the helm of the outfit after eight seasons. The 46-year-old will step down in December. He is expected to give his all to boost his market value amid reports of interest from Europe and the MLS for his services.

The Spanish team are getting along well in La Liga, having won half of their 14 fixtures thus far and sitting in sixth spot. The River Plate encounter is the first of five friendlies Real Betis will take part in during the World Cup break. They will play two games against Colo Colo before facing Manchester United and Inter.

With Borja Iglesias not included in Spain’s World Cup squad, he is expected to play a huge part in those friendlies. The 29-year-old center-forward is Los Verdiblancos' top scorer with eight goals and ranks third overall in La Liga. However, influential left-winger Juanmi has been ruled out against River Plate with an ankle injury.

River Plate vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

River Plate center-forward Miguel Borja ended the season with nine goals to become the league’s fifth top scorer.

River Plate hold the record of the most Primera División titles – 37, two more than that of archrivals Boca Juniors.

River Plate have scored a total of 10 goals in their last five games, conceding seven in the process.

Real Betis have won twice in their last five away matches, drawing two games and losing one.

River Plate have won four of their last five matches while Real Betis have been victorious thrice, drawing and losing once.

River Plate vs Real Betis Prediction

The hosts are unlikely to be depleted by the absence of injured left-back Elías Gómez and midfielder Rodrigo Aliendro.

The visitors will hope to overturn their unpalatable run of two winless games, exacerbated by two reds cards – one picked up in each meeting.

Despite their instability, Real Betis have the individuality to overcome the challenge of River Plate and emerge narrow winners.

Prediction: River Plate 1-2 Real Betis

River Plate vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first – No

Tip 4: River Plate to score - Yes

