River Plate vs San Lorenzo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

River Plate will welcome San Lorenzo to the Estadio Mâs Monumental in the Clausura phase of the Argentine Primera División on Sunday. Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the two games thus far.

The hosts have won their two games in the league thus far and are at the top of the standings. They overcame Platense in their opener earlier this month and registered a comfortable 4-0 away win over Instituto ACC last week. Santiago Lencina bagged a brace, while Facundo Colidio and Giuliano Galoppo scored late in the first and second halves, respectively.

The visitors defeated Talleres 2-1 in their campaign opener and were held to a goalless draw by Gimnasia last week. Notably, they kept their second clean sheet in three games in that draw.

River Plate vs San Lorenzo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 213 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 83 wins. Los Santos have 59 wins and 71 games have ended in draws.

Their last three meetings have ended in draws, including a goalless stalemate in the Apertura phase in February.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away games in the Argentine Primera Division, playing out three draws. Five games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.

Los Millonarios have lost just one of their last 14 home games in all competitions, with that loss registered against Platense in the Apertura phase quarterfinal.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, keeping four clean sheets.

River Plate vs San Lorenzo Prediction

Los Millonarios have won their two league games in the Clausura phase thus far, scoring seven goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last four home meetings against the visitors.

Los Santos head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, keeping two clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last 10 away games in the Primera Division, keeping six clean sheets.

While the last three meetings between them have ended in draws, considering the hosts' goalscoring form in the Clausura edition, we back Los Millonarios to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 San Lorenzo

River Plate vs San Lorenzo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

