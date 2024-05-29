River Plate vs Tachira prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024 

River Plate host Tachira at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday (May 30) in the final round of their Copa Libertadores campaign. The hosts have performed brilliantly in the continental showpiece and are just a point away from guaranteeing top spot in Group H.

River beat Libertad 2-0 in their last game, with Colombia international Miguel Borja scoring a goal in either half to hand Los Millonarios a deserved three points at home.

Tachira, meanwhile, have struggled in the Libertadores and must win to salvage any hopes of retaining a spot in the continent. They lost 1-0 to Nacional last time out, managing just one shot on target all game.

River Plate vs Tachira Head-to-Head

This game will mark just the second meeting between River and Tachira. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, which River won 2-0.

River Plate Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-D-W-W-W

Tachira Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: L-D-L-L-L

River Plate vs Tachira Team News

River Plate

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel: Gonzalo Martinez, Manuel Lanzini, Ramiro Funes Mori, Leandro Pirez and Nacho Fernandez.

Injured: Gonzalo Martinez, Manuel Lanzini, Ramiro Funes Mori, Leandro Pirez, Nacho Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tachira

Yanniel Hernandez received a red card against Nacional last time out and is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yanniel Hernandez

River Plate vs Tachira Predicted XIs

River Plate (4-3-1-2): Franco Armani; Marcelo Herrera, David Martinez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Esequiel Barco, Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro; Claudio Echeverri; Facundo Colidio, Miguel Borja

Tachira (3-4-2-1): Jesus Camargo; Ruiz Diaz, Jean Gutierez, Carlos Vivas; Jefre Vargas, Maurice Cova, Carlos Calzadilla, Nelson Hernandez; Gleiker Mendoza, Anthony Uribe; Jesus Hernandez

River Plate vs Tachira Prediction

River are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their previous 10 games. They have, however, won all but one of their last seven home games.

Tachira, meanwhile, are without a win in four games and have lost one of their last eight. They have lost their last four away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: River 2-0 Tachira