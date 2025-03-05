River Plate vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

River Plate and Talleres Cordoba will take on each other at Estadio La Nueva Olla in the Supercopa Internacional on Thursday. Both teams are heading for this clash on the back of a defeat.

River Plate vs Talleres Cordoba Preview

River Plate were stunned at home 2-1 by Estudiantes in their previous match in the Primera División – the Argentine top flight. That setback halted an impressive nine-game undefeated streak across competitions, including six wins. River Plate will hope to respond after some pundits have suggested that fatigue is beginning to set in.

Los Millonarios lost at home to Talleres Cordoba 2-1 in their last meeting but won the clash before that 1-0 at home. The Supercopa Internacional final is a one-off match, with no room for errors. River Plate have played eight matches in the 2025 Primera División, winning four. They sit third in Zone B on 15 points.

Talleres Cordoba were also defeated at home in their last match against Tigre 2-1 in the domestic league. It was their third consecutive match without a win. Talleres Cordoba are seen as the underdogs for this match, but they are familiar foes of River Plate. Games involving these two teams are unpredictable.

Albiazul are struggling to get their campaign off the ground in the new season. They have honored seven fixtures so far, winning just one, drawing two and losing four. They sit one place above the floor in Zone B on five points. Talleres Cordoba will have to deliver a better performance to make a statement against River Plate.

River Plate vs Talleres Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

River Plate have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Talleres Cordoba.

The two teams have met 27 times, with River Plate winning 12 times and Talleres Cordoba securing victory 10 times.

River Plate have won the competition three times in 2017, 2019, 2023, while Talleres Cordoba are yet to win it.

Talleres Cordoba have scored twice and conceded four times in their last five matches.

River Plate have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Talleres Cordoba have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: River Plate – L-W-W-D-W, Talleres Cordoba – L-D-D-W-L.

River Plate vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction

River Plate boast creative individual players who are capable of deciding the fate of this clash. The team also have a deep bench.

Talleres Cordoba will, among other things, count on their impressive defense. They could have an edge if they manage to claim the first goal.

River Plate are the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 Talleres Cordoba

River Plate vs Talleres Cordoba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – River Plate to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: River Plate to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Talleres Cordoba to score - Yes

