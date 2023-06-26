River Plate vs The Strongest Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

The race for a place in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores goes down to the wire in Group D as River Plate and The Strongest square off on Tuesday.

With just one point separating the sides, we anticipate a thrilling and action-packed group finale at the Estadio Mâs Monumental.

River Plate made it four wins on the trot in all competitions as they thrashed 10-man Instituto Cordoba 3-1 last Thursday.

Martín Demichelis’ men now turn their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they edged out Fluminense 2-0 on June 8 to end their two-match winless run and keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

With seven points from five matches, Los Millonarios are currently second in Group D, two points behind first-placed Fluminense.

The Strongest failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Nacional Potosi in the Bolivian Division Professional.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Copa Libertadores, where Ismael Rescalvo’s men are currently on a run of three defeats in their last four matches.

The Strongest have picked up six points from a possible 15 in Group D, but could still go through to the next phase of the continental showpiece as they sit just one point behind Tuesday’s hosts.

River Plate vs The Strongest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between River Plate and The Strongest, with both sides claiming one win each from their previous two encounters.

Los Millonarios are on a four-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last seven outings across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Talleres on May 15.

The Bolivian outfit have lost their last four away matches, scoring three goals and conceding 10 since a 3-1 league victory over Blooming on April 29.

River Plate are on a blistering run of 12 home wins on the bounce, stretching back to February’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal de Sarandi.

River Plate vs The Strongest Prediction

River Plate have hit their stride in recent weeks and are now one win away from another Copa Libertadores knockout-stage appearance. Los Millonarios’ current home form makes them firm favorites on Tuesday and we are backing them to edge out The Strongest, who have struggled for results on the road.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 The Strongest

River Plate vs The Strongest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate

Tip 2: First to score - River Plate (The Argentine side have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of The Strongest’s last seven outings)

Poll : 0 votes