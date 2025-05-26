River Plate vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

River Plate will welcome Universitario to Estadio Mâs Monumental in their final group stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and will finish as the Group B winners. Los Merengues are second in the Group B standings and need a point from this match to secure passage to the knockout round.

Los Millonarios played Independiente del Valle in their previous Libertadores outing and registered a 6-2 home win. Manuel Lanzini scored his first goal of the season in that win. They suffered their first loss across all competitions since March, losing 4-2 on penalties to Platense in the Argentine Primera División quarterfinal last week.

The visitors overcame Barcelona SC in their previous Libertadores match, with Álex Valera scoring the only goal of the match in added time of the first half.

River Plate vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. La U have just one win and two games have ended in draws.

Los Millonarios extended their winning streak against the visitors to three games with a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Libertadores this season, scoring 12 goals.

Universitario have lost three of their last six games and have failed to score in these losses as well.

Four of the seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the Libertadores, conceding three goals in five games.

River Plate vs Universitario Prediction

Los Millonarios have lost just two of their last 17 games in all competitions, with both defeats registered on penalties. They are on a 16-game unbeaten streak at home in the Libertadores, keeping 11 clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Los Merengues have two wins and two losses from their last four games. Notably, they have won just one of their last 12 away games in the Libertadores, failing to score in six, and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, we back Los Millonarios to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Universitario

River Plate vs Universitario Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

