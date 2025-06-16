River Plate vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

River Plate take on Urawa Reds in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Tuesday. Monterrey and Inter Milan are the other two teams in Group E.

Los Millonarios are making their third appearance in the competition. They finished as the runners-up in the 2015 campaign and secured a third-place finish in 2018. They are winless in their last two games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Universitario in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

The Reds have played thrice in the Club World Cup. They finished third in the 2007 edition and secured fifth and fourth-place finishes in the 2017 and 2023 campaigns, respectively. They returned to winning ways after three games in their previous outing earlier this month, recording a 2-1 home win over Yokohama in the J1 League.

River Plate vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. They met in a friendly in 1970 and River registered a 3-1 win.

Los Millonarios have met Japanese teams twice in the Club World Cup. They overcame Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2015 and defeated the Kashima Antlers 4-0 in the third-place match in 2018.

La Banda have suffered just one loss in their last 17 games in all competitions, with that loss registered on penalties against Platense in the Argentine Primera División Apertura phase in May.

The Reds have registered just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions, playing three draws.

The Reds have scored 11 goals in eight games in the Club World Cup. La Banda have scored seven goals in four games in the competition.

River Plate vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Los Millonarios have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 17 games. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% record against Japanese teams in the Club World Cup and are strong favorites.

The Reds have won two of their last five games while suffering just one defeat. They have conceded two goals apiece in three games in that period. They will meet a team from CONMEBOL for the first time and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

Los Millonarios have a better record in the Club World Cup, and considering the advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Urawa Reds

River Plate vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

