River Plate vs Vasco Da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2023

River Plate and Vasco da Gama will square up in a club friendly at the Exploria Stadium in Florida on Wednesday.

The Brazilians come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw against Madureira on home turf in the Campeonato Carioca on Saturday. This was their first competitive fixture since gaining promotion back to the Brazilian Serie A last season.

River Plate have been partaking in a series of friendlies ahead of their return to competitive action when they travel to take on Central Cordoba next weekend.

The Buenos Aires outfit come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Colombian side Millonarios in a friendly on Sunday. Both goals came in the second half, with Emanuel Mammana putting the Argentines ahead in the 58th minute, while Miguel Borja scored the second goal from the spot with two minutes to go.

River Plate vs Vasco Da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

River Plate are unbeaten in their five friendly fixtures since the World Cup break, winning four matches in this sequence.

Seven of Vasco da Gama's last 10 league games last season produced three goals or more.

River Plate kept a clean sheet in each of their last four friendly fixtures.

Three of River Plate's last five friendlies failed to produce up to three goals.

River Plate vs Vasco Da Gama Prediction

River Plate failed to defend their league crown last term, ending the season five points behind arch-rivals and eventual champions Boca Juniors.

Los Millonarios will be keen to hit the ground running when they resume competitive action next week and their preparations have been smooth, with four wins and a draw registered in their pre-season friendlies.

Martin Demichelis' side have kept clean sheets in each of their last four friendlies and a fifth against Vasco da Gama would boost their confidence heading into the new campaign.

River Plate are the favorites in the game and we are backing the Argentines to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Vasco da Gama

River Plate vs Vasco Da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - River Plate to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

