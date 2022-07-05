River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

River Plate are set to play Velez Sarsfield on Thursday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores at the Estadio Mâs Monumental.

River Plate come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Huracan in their Argentine Primera Division game. A first-half goal from centre-back Jonathan Galvan and a second-half brace from midfielder Franco Cristaldo secured the win for Huracan.

Second-half goals from centre-back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Manchester City-bound forward Julian Alvarez proved to be a mere consolation for River Plate, who had experienced centre-back Jonatan Maidana sent off in the first-half.

Velez Sarsfield, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Atletico Tucuman in the league. A first-half goal from centre-back Manuel Capasso sealed the deal for Atletico Tucuman.

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Velez Sarsfiedl hold the advantage. They have won eight games, lost six and drawn five.

CONMEBOL Libertadores

The two clubs last faced each other in the reverse leg, with Velez Sarsfield beating River Plate 1-0. A first-half penalty from winger Lucas Janson ensured victory for Velez Sarsfield.

River Plate form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-W-W-L-D

Velez Sarsfield form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-D-W-L-L

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

River Plate

River Plate will be without Paraguayan centre-back Robert Rojas. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marcelo Gallardo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Robert Rojas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Velez Sarsfield

Meanwhile, Velez Sarsfield will be without centre-back Lautaro Gianetti, while there are doubts over the availability of former Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan centre-back and Uruguay international Diego Godin.

Injured: Lautaro Gianetti

Doubtful: Diego Godin

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-4-2): Franco Armani, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Casco, Juan Fernando Quintero, Enzo Perez, Bruno Zuculini, Esequiel Barco, Braian Romero, Lucas Beltran

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lucas Hoyos, Leonardo Jara, Matias de los Santos, Valentin Gomez, Francisco Ortega, Luca Orellano, Nicolas Garayalde, Maximo Perrone, Lucas Janson, Lucas Pratto, Julian Fernandez

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

River Plate are 12th in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. Star attacker Julian Alvarez has been in excellent form this season, but the Argentina international is moving to Manchester City.

GOAL

Velez Sarsfield, on the other hand, are 24th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They hold the advantage going into this game.

River Plate to triumph.

Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Velez Sarsfield

