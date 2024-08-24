Rize vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Rize welcome Fenerbahce to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu for a Turkish Super Lig round 3 fixture on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Adana Demirspor last weekend.

Khusniddin Alikulov and Ali Sowe gave them a two-goal lead by the 74th minute before Yusuf Barasi pulled one back for Adana from the spot in injury time.

Fener, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a disappointing 2-2 draw at Goztepe. They took a two-goal lead into the break, courtesy of Edin Dzeko and Youssef El Nesyri's goals in first-half injury time. Koray Gunter, though, halved the deficit midway through the second half before Romulo equalised in the fifth minute of injury time.

The stalemate left the Yellow Canaries in fifth spot in the points table, having garnered four points from two games, while Rizespor are sixth with four points.

Rize vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fener have 32 wins from their last 47 head-to-head games with Rizespor, who have been victorious seven times.

Their most recent clash in February saw Fener claim a 3-1 away win.

Thirteen of their last 14 head-to-head games, including the last five, have produced at least three goals.

Fener have won their last 10 head-to-head games, scoring 31 goals and conceding seven.

Five of Rizespor's last seven league games have seen both sides score.

Five of Fener's six games across competitions this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Rize vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Rizespor have made a two-game unbeaten start to the season but have lost their last 10 head-to-head games. They were in contention for European football for most of last term before a late-season implosion.

Fener, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip last time out, and their defensive susceptibility is a cause for concern for manager Jose Mourinho. They are expected to bounce back this weekend as they look to climb above defending champions and city rivals Galatasaray, who are not in action this weekend.

Expect the capital side to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rize 1-2 Fenerbahce

Rize vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Edin Dzeko to score at any time

