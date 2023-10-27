Rize vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023 

Rizespor welcome Galatasaray to the Caykur Didi Stadyumu for a Turkish Super Lig matchday 10 clash on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Kayserispor last weekend. Mame Thiam was the star of the show with a hat-trick to inspire the win while Altin Zeqiri scored for Rizespor

Galatasaray, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Kingsley Coman broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before Mauro Icardi levelled matters from the spot on the half-hour mark. Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala scored second-half goals to help the Bavarians leave with all three points.

Buruk Okan's side now turn their attention back to the league scene, where they beat city rivals Besiktas 2-1 at home in their last game.

The win saw them hold on to second spot, having garnered 25 points from nine games, two points behind arch-rivals Fenerbahce. Rizespor, meanwhile, are eighth with 14 points from nine outings.

Rize vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 30 wins from their last 47 games against Rize, losing eight.

Their most recent meeting in February 2022 saw Gala claim a 4-2 comeback home win.

Five of their last six meetings, including the last four have produced at least three goals.

Galatasaray's defeat to Bayern Munich ended their 17-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions.

Four of Rize's last five league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Galatasaray have scored at least twice in five of the last six away games across competitions.

Rize vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray's defeat to Bayern Munich ended their six-game winning streak across competitions, marking their first loss of the season. They have started the league campaign in emphatic form, but Fenerbahce's incredible start to the campaign has left them playing catch up.

Rizespor, for their part, have adapted back to the top-flight easily following their promotion last season. Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim maximum points in a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rizespor 1-3 Galatasaray

Rize vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Galatasaray to score over 1.5 goals