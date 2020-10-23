RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The 2020-21 Eredivisie campaign continues this weekend, and on Sunday afternoon, RKC Waalwijk face off with Feyenoord.

Dick Advocaat’s Feyenoord side currently sit in fourth place in the Eredivisie table after a strong start to their season.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, are in 13th place after winning just one of their opening five matches.

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Waalwijk have found life in the Eredivisie tricky in 2020-21. Their season began with a 0-1 defeat to Vitesse, and they followed that with further losses to Ajax and Utrecht.

A win over Heracles steadied the ship somewhat, and their last match saw them secure a point against PEC Zwolle on Wednesday.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are unbeaten in domestic competition, winning three and drawing two of their opening five games. In midweek, they drew an away match with Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League.

RKC Waalwijk form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Feyenoord form guide: D-W-W-D-D

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Team News

Waalwijk are without Richard van der Venne, who is still suffering from a back injury. Other than that, they have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: Richard van der Venne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord have a trio of players out with injuries. Leroy Fer, Sven van Been and Robert Bozenik are all unavailable. Luis Sinisterra is also a doubt due to a lack of fitness following a knee injury.

Injured: Sven van Beek, Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik

Doubtful: Luis Sinisterra

Suspended: None

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

RKC Waalwijk predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Kostas Lamprou, Said Bakari, Melle Meulesteen, Ahmed Touba, Luuk Wouters, Lennerd Daneels, Vurnon Anita, Nicolas Olsak, James Efmorfidis, Anas Tahiri, Finn Stokkers

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps, Orkun Kokcu, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jens Toornstra, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord are on a strong run right now, with top scorer Steven Berghuis on fire. He’s scored six goals in his five Eredivisie matches in 2020-21, and given Waalwijk’s penchant for leaking goals – they’ve conceded nine in five – you wouldn’t bet against him scoring again in this match.

Overall, this looks like it should be a comfortable win for Dick Advocaat’s team.

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 0-2 Feyenoord