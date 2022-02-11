RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

RKC Waalwijk will welcome Feyenoord to the Mandemakers Stadion for a matchday 22 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on home turf in the KNVB Beker quarterfinals on Wednesday. Four different men got on the scoresheet to help the visitors progress to the last four.

Feyenoord were rampant in a 4-0 victory over city rivals Sparta Rotterdam in the league last Sunday. Guus Til's second-half brace completed the rout for Arne Slot's side.

The victory saw them close the gap on second-placed PSV to one point, while they trail leaders Ajax by six points. Waalwijk sit in 12th spot, having garnered 22 points from 21 matches.

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 14 wins from their last 28 matches against Waalwijk. Nine games ended in a draw while the home side were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Guus Til's second-half goal helped Feyenoord snatch a 2-2 draw on home turf having been behind at the break.

RKC Waalwijk form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Feyenoord form guide: W-W-L-W-L

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Team News

RKC Waalwijk

Sebbe Augustijns, Joel Pereira and David Min have been ruled out with injuries, while Alexander Buttner is suspended. Hans Mulder has missed a number of matches due to injury and remains a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Sebbe Augustijns, Joel Pereira, David Min

Suspension: Alexander Buttner

Doubtful: Hans Mulder

Feyenoord

Defender Philippe Sandler is out injured for the visitors, while Reiss Nelson is out with COVID-19. Young defender Denzel Hall misses out due to a knock received in the last match against Nijmegen.

Injury: Philippe Sandler, Denzel Hall

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Reiss Nelson

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (3-4-3): Eyienne Vaessen (GK); Melle Meulensteen, Shawn Adewoye, Dario van den Buijs; Thierry Lutonda, Ayman Azhil, Vurnon Anita, Jurien Gaari; Jens Odgaard, Finn Stokers, Michiel Kramer

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Prediction

Waalwijk are relatively safe from relegation at the moment but negative results could have them looking uncomfortably over their shoulders. Feyenoord still have a shot at league glory but cannot afford to drop too many more points.

The home side could spring an upset if given the chance but we are backing Feyenoord to triumph comfortably, in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 0-3 Feyenoord

Edited by Shardul Sant