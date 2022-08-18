RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord preview, prediction, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

RKC Waalwijk will host Feyenoord in their third Eredivisie outing of the season on Sunday.

RKC Waalwijk have earned two draws from their opening two matches and they go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Emmen. They sit two places behind their rivals on Sunday.

The visitors secured a goalless draw against Heerenveen after a whopping 5-2 win on the opening weekend of the Eredivisie against Vitesse. They will be disappointed with the outcome in their last game despite dominating their opponents in every single aspect.

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

RKC Waalwijk and Feyenoord have played 30 matches so far. RKC Waalwijk have won five direct matches whereas Feyenoord have won 15 matches. Ten matches have ended in draws.

Feyenoord, nonetheless, possess a stronger squad in this fixture.

RKC Waalwijk form guide (in the Eredivisie): D-D

Feyenoord form guide (in the Eredivisie): D-W

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Team News

RKC Waalwijk

The hosts are without any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this home outing against Feyenoord.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Central midfielder Orkun Kokcu has been sidelined with an ankle injury while Mats Wieffer is undergoing treatment for a syndesmotic ligament tear.

Injury: Orkun Kokcu, Mats Wieffer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Predicted Xls

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (5-3-2): Etienne Vaessen (GK); Luuk Wouters, Ahmed Touba, Dario Van den Buijs, Melle Meulensteen, Shawn Adewoye; Richard van der Venne, Vurnon Anita, Yassin Oukili; Jens Odgaard, Michiel Kramer

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK), Jacob Rasmussen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Sebastian Szymanski, Fredrik Aursnes, Javairo Dilrosun, Quinten Timber, Patrik Walemark, Danilo

RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Prediction

The hosts will be looking to get their first win of the season as they host Feyenoord this weekend. The runners-up of last year's Europa Conference League will pose a formidable challenge to Waalwijk. The hosts will have to be at their absolute best to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The visitors will be fancying their prospects in this tie, especially after missing out on a win in their last game. Despite dominating their rivals last weekend, they could only muster a draw.

A win for Feyenoord is on the cards as they pay a visit to Mandemakers Stadium this Sunday.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 RKC Waalwijk

