RKJ Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Football action continues across Europe this weekend, with RKC Waalwijk facing off with PSV Eindhoven in a Dutch Eredivisie match on Saturday.

This could be a key game for PSV, as they continue to chase league-leaders Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.

RKC Waalwijk, meanwhile, will look to pick up some valuable points in order to separate them from the pack of sides struggling at the foot of the table.

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

RKC Waalwijk have seen mixed results in 2020-21, summed up by their current mid-table Eredivisie position. Their last match saw them defeated by FC Groningen, but prior to that they’d won two and drawn one.

Waalwijk’s main issue has been a struggle to score goals. While their defence hasn’t been bad – they’ve conceded 20 – they’ve only scored 11 goals in their opening 12 games. That gives them the worst goalscoring record in the entire Eredivisie.

PSV, meanwhile, have still only lost one Eredivisie game this season, falling to Vitesse back on 25 October. Since then they’ve won four of their next six, including their most recent match – a win over FC Utrecht.

PSV have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, hammering Omonia Nicosia to win their group last week.

The most recent result between these two sides saw PSV win 3-1 in September 2019. The last time Waalwijk defeated PSV in the Eredivisie was back in February 2014.

RKC Waalwijk form guide: L-D-W-W-L

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-D-W-W-W

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Incredibly, RKC Waalwijk have no players injured or suspended for this match, and boss Fred Grim will have a full-strength squad to select from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV, meanwhile, have a number of injuries still hampering their squad. Eran Zahavi and Maximiliano Romero are both definitely out for this game. Ryan Thomas, Armando Obispo and Erick Gutierrez are highly doubtful, although the latter two players are back in training.

Injured: Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas, Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez

Suspended: None

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

RKC Waalwijk predicted XI (4-3-3): Kostas Lamprou, Said Bakari, Melle Meulensteen, Ahmed Touba, Paul Quasten, Richard van der Venne, Vurnon Anita, Anas Tahiri, Cyril Ngonge, Finn Stokkers, Lennerd Daneels

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Mohamed Ihattaren, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

This should be a tricky game for the home side. They’ve only scored 11 goals all season and they’re coming up against not only one of the strongest defensive sides in the Eredivisie, but also one of the strongest attacking units.

It’s hard to imagine the likes of Gotze, Gakpo and Malen struggling against Waalwijk’s defence, and we expect this match to end in victory for the visitors.

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 0-2 PSV Eindhoven