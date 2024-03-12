Robin Hood vs Herediano Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024 

Robin Hood will welcome Herediano to Franklin Essed Stadion for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (March 13th).

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a routine 2-0 home win in the first leg in Costa Rica last week. Getsel Montes and Adrian Gaza scored in either half to help their side claim the win.

Herediano followed up their continental victory with a home win over Sporting San Jose in the Costa Rican Primera Division by the same scoreline. Andy Rojas and Allan Vruz scored first half goals to help Los Florenses claim all three points.

Robin Hood vs Herediano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the sole meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Robinhood's last nine games, including each of the last five, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Herediano are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning eight games in this run.

Heradiano's last five games across competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Herediano's last seven games across competitions have produced at least nine corner kicks with an average of 11.5 corner kicks per game.

Robin Hood vs Herediano Prediction

Robin Hood were not given much chances of advancing beyond this stage and they now have their work cut out if they are to overcome the two-goal deficit suffered in the first leg. They were somewhat lucky not to have been on the end of a wider margin of defeat, having conceded 20 shots in the game, with 15 of those being on target.

Herediano impressively overturned a three-goal deficit in 45 minutes in the last round against a more-fancied Toluca and were dominant in the first leg of this tie. They came into the tie as the heavy favorites and their two-goal lead in the first leg leaves them with one foot in the last eight.

Hector Altamirano's side are on a good run of form and will expect their unbeaten run to continue here. We are backng the visitors to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Robin Hood 0-3 Herediano

Robin Hood vs Herediano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Herediano to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half