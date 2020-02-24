Rodrygo set to miss Clasico as he sees red with Real Madrid Castilla

Real Madrid's Brazilian starlet Rodrygo got sent off while playing for the club's Castilla side in the Spanish Segunda Division B. The young striker scored for the club's 'B' team and went on to celebrate on the face of the keeper, and the striker was then shown a second yellow by the referee for provocation.

Castilla manager Raul called the striker to play for the 'B' team recently, it was an impressive showing as winter signing Reinier made debut for the club in a 2-0 win against SS Reyes. Rodrygo went on to score a goal and then goaded SS Reyes' goalkeeper. As a result, the Brazilian was given his marching orders in the 88th minute.

Rodrygo is now set to miss Madrid's potential season-defining match against arch-rivals Barcelona next week. This exemption comes as a huge blow to the Los Blancos who are already without the services of Eden Hazard after the Belgian suffered an injury in their 1-0 defeat to Levante.

With Hazard potentially set to be out for the rest of the season, a Clasico defeat against Barcelona could hamper the club's chances to secure this season's LaLiga crown and Rodrygo's exemption comes as a major blow to Zinedine Zidane's side.