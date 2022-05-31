Roma eyeing move to sign 24-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Italian giants AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are expected to provide Jose Mourinho with a sizeable transfer budget this summer. The Portuguese tactician led the club to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

He will be keen to continue the progress he has made with the club by making some astute signings this summer. The right-back position is believed to be an area of the park the former Chelsea manager would like to improve this summer. Roma's general manager reportedly views Manchester United's Aaron Wan Bissaka as a potential transfer target.

Wan Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019. He immediately became a regular starter for the Red Devils, making 46 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Old Trafford and helping the club finish third in the Premier League table.

The right-back was one of the standout performers for the Premier League giants during the 2020-21 campaign. His defensive displays helped the club finish second in the Premier League and reach the final of the Europa League.

The 24-year-old has, however, endured a dismal campaign last season. He was heavily criticised for his disappointing defensive performances and lack of attacking threat during the first half of the season.

The former Crystal Palace defender lost his place in United's starting line-up to Diogo Dalot during the second half of the season. He made just 20 Premier League appearances overall.

Wan Bissaka could be open to the prospect of joining AS Roma as a number of English players, including the likes of Chris Smalling, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori, have found success in Serie A and rejuvenated their careers.

Reports suggest United could demand a fee in the region of £25.5 million for the right-back, which will prove to be a massive loss, but will provide them with the funds required to make new signings.

(#mufc 🥉 AS Roma general manager Tiago Pinto's is intrested in talking Aaron Wan Bissaka. There is talk of a request of around €30m. AS Roma would be willing to move trying to offer a loan with the right of redemption.

Manchester United have identified the ideal replacement for Aaron Wan Bissaka

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

According to the Guardian, Manchester United have identified Jurrien Timber as one of their top transfer targets for the summer. The Red Devils are rumored to have begun negotiations with the defender over a move to Old Trafford, where he woulf reunite with the former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Timber enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Eredivisie giants last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. Ajax reportedly value him at £43 million.

Manchester United have opened talks with Ajax over the potential signing of Jurrien Timber. It is thought that a fee of up to £43m could be required to sign him. #MUFC

Manchester United could therefore sanction the sale of Aaron Wan Bissaka to raise the funds required to sign Jurrien Timber.

