Roma vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma welcome Serie A title challengers AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night in a titanic clash that could decide the destination of the Scudetto.

The Giallorossi will hope to end their hoodoo against the big sides this season. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri will be keen to not lose further ground to Inter Milan in the title race.

Forty-four points from 23 games this season have been enough for Roma to occupy fourth spot in the Serie A table. However, they were disappointed to have played out a goalless draw against lowly Benevento over the weekend.

Edin Dzeko, Carles Perez and Borja Mayoral found the net against Braga in a comfortable 3-1 win in their mid-week UEFA Europa League game. Roma will now face Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16.

AC Milan's nightmare 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina ensured they fell four points behind their league-leading rivals.

The Rossoneri followed it up with a nervy 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade which was enough to see them through to the round of 16 on away goals. They will face Manchester United in the next round.

It's all set to be a crucial night in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

Roma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Over the last 10 games between the two sides, Roma have the edge, having won five while Milan have won three.

One of the two draws came earlier this season, where the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri have only won once in their last eight trips away to Roma, a 2-0 win in the 2017-18 season.

Roma form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-W-W

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-W-L

Roma vs AC Milan Team News

Roma

Edin Dzeko is unlikely to feature in this game

Paulo Fonseca welcomed Stephan El Shaarawy back into the fold against Braga, and Il Faraone is likely to feature yet again. Having substituted Edin Dzeko against Braga due to a minor ankle injury, Fonseca will likely use Borja Mayoral up front. Reports in Italy suggest that Dzeko will miss the next two games.

The centre-back crisis continues, with Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez and Marash Kumbulla still nursing muscular problems. Federico Fazio ought to feature alongside Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante at the back.

Injured: Edin Dzeko, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez and Marash Kumbulla, Davide Santon, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli made six changes to the Inter Milan lineup for the match against Red Star. He is likely to revert back to his derby lineup, having suffered no fresh injuries during the game.

Hakan Calhanoglu played all 180 minutes of both games, so Rade Krunic may come in to replace him. Rafael Leao ia also in with a chance to play on the wings as Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the line, with Mario Mandzukic still out injured.

Injured: Mario Mandzukic, Ismael Bennacer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Federico Fazio, Bryan Cristante; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephan El Shaarawy, Borja Mayoral

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Frank Kessie; Rafael Leao, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Roma vs AC Milan Prediction

Roma have struggled in the big games this season, but they have played some wonderful football under Paulo Fonseca. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is sure to trouble the Rossoneri defence alongside a motivated Stephan El Shaarawy.

As for AC Milan, one can never ignore Zlatan Ibrahimovic, especially with Pioli's men inspired to get their title chase back on track.

We can expect a repeat of the previous meeting between the pair, a thrilling, high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 AC Milan