Roma vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Roma will host second-placed Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in what promises to be an exciting Serie A clash on Sunday.

The hosts are in fifth place in the standings with 13 points from six games. Atalanta, meanwhile, are in second place with 14 points, trailing Napoli on goal difference. They are one of four teams without a loss in the top flight. Atalanta will go atop the standings with a win here and Napoli drop points against defending champions AC Milan on Sunday.

Roma returned to winning ways in league with a 2-1 win against Empoli on Monday. They continued that form in the UEFA Europa League with a 3-0 win at home over HJK.

Meanwhile, Atalanta's three-game winning streak came to an end with a shock 1-1 draw against newly promoted Cremonese in the league at home.

Roma vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 134 times across competitions. Roma have dominated proceedings against their Lombardy-based rivals, with 61 wins to 31, including a league double last season.

Meanwhile, 42 games have ended in draws. Interestingly, Roma have just one win in their last eight games against La Dea, who have three wins in that period, while four games have ended in draws.

Roma form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Roma vs Atalanta Team News

Roma

Ebrima Darboe is a long-term absentee with a torn ACL, while Georginio Wijnaldum, Marash Kumbulla and Stephan El Shaarawy will also miss the game with injury. Nicola Zalewski has made an impressive recovery from his injury and is available to start.

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum, Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Ebrima Darboe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atalanta

The visitors have a lengthy absentee list for this crucial game. Berat Djimsiti is sidelined with a broken foot, while Davide Zappacosta is out with a muscle strain. Nadir Zortea is out with a hip injury, while Duvan Zapata has been ruled out with a muscle strain.

Jeremie Boga faces a late fitness test, while Jose Luis Palomino is suspended till further notice following a failed doping test.

Injured: Berat Djimsiti, Davide Zappacosta, Duvan Zapata, Nadir Zortea

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jose Luis Palomino

Roma vs Atalanta Predicted XIs

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Caleb Okoli; Brandon Soppy, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic, Ademola Lookman; Luis Muriel

Roma vs Atalanta Prediction

I Giallorossi have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats, winning two on the bounce. Despite their better record against the visitors, they have just one win in their last eight home games against Atalanta, who have outscored them 11-8 in this period.

With the international break coming up next week, both teams could settle for a draw.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Atalanta

