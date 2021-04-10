Roma vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma welcome Bologna to the Stadio Olimpico in a round 30 Serie A clash on Sunday.

The Giallorossi have slipped to seventh in the table, seven points behind Atalanta in the final UEFA Champions League spot. The Felsinei are comfortably mid-table, with 34 points enough for 11th place in the standings.

Roma come into this game on the back of a crucial 2-1 win away to Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final. Roger Ibanez scored an 87th-minute winner after Lorenzo Pellegrini had equalized on the hour mark.

Earlier, Roma went three games without a win in Serie A after a 2-2 draw away to Sassuolo.

Bologna went into the international break on the back of two impressive wins, defeating Sampdoria 3-1 at home before overcoming Crotone 3-2 in Calabria.

The Felsinei faced league leaders Inter Milan at home once club football resumed and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat.

Roma vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Roma have won six of their last 10 games against Bologna, with the Felsinei managing two wins and two draws. Bologna defeated Roma in their last trip to the Olimpico, winning 3-2 last season.

The two teams met in December, with the Giallorossi hammering Bologna 5-1 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Arra.

Roma form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-W-W

Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-L

Roma vs Bologna Team News

Roma

Paulo Fonseca will be without Bryan Cristante, who is suspended for this game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Sassuolo. Leonardo Spinazzola is a doubt after coming off injured against Ajax.

Stephan El Shaarawy missed the game against Ajax with a hamstring problem and will miss the game as well.

Injured: Stephan El Shaarawy, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: Bryan Cristante

Bologna

Sinisa Mihajlovic lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to injury against Inter Milan, with the defender a doubt for this game. Lukasz Skorupski has recovered from COVID-19 and should take his place in goal for this encounter.

Riccardo Orsolini may get a start in place of Andreas Skov Olsen, with Mihajlovic likely to stick to his usual lineup.

Injured: Aaron Hickey, Federico Santander, Gary Medel

Doubtful: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suspended: None

Roma vs Bologna Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez (GK); Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez; Bruno Peres, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Riccardo Calafiori; Carles Perez, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Borja Mayoral

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Lorenzo De Silvestri, Adama Soumaora, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow

Roma vs Bologna Prediction

Roma thrashed Bologna the last time they met. But the Giallorossi are facing a defensive crisis with the added fatigue of midweek UEFA Europa League games.

Bologna certainly have the players to take advantage and Musa Barrow should find the net. We expect a high-scoring game, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 Bologna