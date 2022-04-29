Roma vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Roma host Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.

Roma saw their impressive league run come to an end last weekend as they lost 3-1 to defending champions Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan's late consolation strike was not enough to spur Jose Mourinho's side to a comeback as they fell to a fourth straight defeat to the Nerazzurri.

The Giallorossi sit fifth in the league table with 58 points from 34 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result as they mount a late push for Champions League football.

Bologna are enjoying a good run at the moment. They beat defending champions Inter Milan 2-1 in their last game, with goals from Marko Arnautovic and Nicola Sansone completing a comeback for the Rossoblu after they fell behind in the opening five minutes of the game.

The visitors sit 13th in Serie A with 42 points. They will be looking to build on their good form this weekend as they push for a top-half league finish.

Roma vs Bologna Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Roma and Bologna. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Bologna won 1-0.

Roma Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Bologna Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Roma vs Bologna Team News

Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan came off injured against Leicester City on Thursday and is set to miss out on Sunday's game. Sergio Oliveira is the only other absentee as the on-loan midfielder has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergio Oliveira

Bologna

Kingsley Michael and Mitchell Dijks are both injured and are not expected to play against Roma this weekend.

Injured: Kingsley Michael, Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma vs Bologna Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicola Zalewski; Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Bologna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo Di Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Roma vs Bologna Prediction

Roma's latest league outing saw their 12-game unbeaten run come to an end. They will be determined to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their push for Europe.

Bologna will be looking to give their midweek hosts a tough test as they are unbeaten in their last five games. They could, however, fall short as they head to a ground where the Giallorossi have lost just once all year.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Bologna

Edited by Peter P