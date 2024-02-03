Roma vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2024

Roma will invite Cagliari to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A action on Monday.

The hosts have won their two games under new coach and former captain Daniele De Rossi. In their previous outing, Paulo Dybala's penalty and Lorenzo Pellegrini's second-half strike helped them to a 2-1 away win over Salernitana. Back-to-back wins in the league have helped them climb to fifth place in the league table, with 35 points.

The visitors have suffered two losses on the spin in the league, which has seen them drop into the relegation zone. They are in 18th place in the table with as many points from 22 league outings. They lost 2-1 at home to Torino in their previous outing, Nicolas Viola scoring the consolation goal in the 77th minute.

Roma vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 96 times across all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1959 in the Coppa Italia. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the Sardinian visitors with 44 wins to their name. The visitors have 24 wins in this fixture and 28 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a three-game winning run against the visitors and registered a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals with five wins for the hosts and one game going the visitors' way.

Roma are unbeaten in their last nine home games in Serie A, recording seven wins.

Cagliari have just three wins in their last 13 games across all competitions, with all three coming at home.

The visitors have endured a winless run in their travels this season, with eight of their 12 losses this season coming in away games.

Roma vs Cagliari Prediction

The Giallorossi have bounced back well from losses in the Coppa Italia and Serie A, which led to Jose Mourinho's sacking last month. They have recorded back-to-back 2-1 wins in their last two league outings, as De Rossi's spell as the head coach began on a winning note.

They are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, recording six wins while also keeping six clean sheets, and are strong favorites. Chris Smalling and Renato Sanches are back in training but not yet an option for De Rossi.

Leandro Paredes is back from a suspension and in contention for a spot in the starting XI. New signing Tommaso Baldanzi is all set to start from the bench and might make his debut here.

The Isolani have just one win in their last eight games across all competitions. After going unbeaten in their first two Serie A games of the year, they have suffered two losses on the spin and might struggle here.

Claudio Ranieri has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Rome but new signing Yerry Mina has completed all formalities and is in contention to start.

Considering the capital club's current form alongside their solid home record in this fixture and Cagliari's struggles in away games, the hosts should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Cagliari

Roma vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

