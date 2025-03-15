Roma vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Roma will entertain Cagliari at Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday. The capital club are in seventh place in the league table with 46 points, 20 more than the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games. They extended their winning streak in the league to five games last week, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Empoli. Matías Soulé scored the only goal of the match in the first minute.

They saw their winning streak across all competitions end after six games on Thursday, as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Leandro Paredes bagged the consolation goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Bilbao overturned a one-goal deficit and booked a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Gli Isolani are winless in their last four league games and played out a 1-1 home draw against Genoa last week. Nicolas Viola scored in the first half and Maxwel Cornet pulled Genoa level after the break.

Roma vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 98 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have the upper hand in these meetings with 45 wins. The visitors have 24 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Gli Isolani and played a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in the campaign opener in August.

Roma are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across all competitions, recording 11 wins.

Cagliari have registered just one win in their last 11 Serie A away games.

The capital club have scored 43 goals in 28 league games. The visitors, meanwhile, have conceded 43 goals in 28 games.

Roma vs Cagliari Prediction

The Giallorossi are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games and will look to continue their unbeaten streak here. They are unbeaten in their last nine home meetings against Cagliari, keeping seven clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Claudio Ranieri remains without the services of Zeki Çelik due to an injury. Alexis Saelemaekers was on the bench against Bilbao and should return to the starting XI here.

Gli Isolani have won just one of their last seven league games and have failed to score in three games in that period. They have won just one of their last 19 meetings against the capital club. They have failed to score in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Zito Luvumbo, Gabriele Zappa, and Florinel Coman are the three absentees for the visitors for the trip to Rome.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, the capital club should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Cagliari

Roma vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

