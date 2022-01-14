Roma vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma are set to play Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss to ten-man Juventus in the league. Goals from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, midfielder Manuel Locatelli, young Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski and full-back Mattia De Sciglio sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, who had Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt sent off in the second-half.

Goals from English striker Tammy Abraham, Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini proved to be a mere consolation for Roma.

Cagliari, on the other hand, beat Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna 2-1 in the league. Second-half goals from experienced striker Leonardo Pavoletti and Uruguay international Gaston Pereiro ensured victory for Cagliari. Winger Riccardo Orsolini scored the consolation goal for Bologna.

Roma vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost five and drawn seven.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mourinho calls his Roma team 'weak' after their defeat to Juventus Mourinho calls his Roma team 'weak' after their defeat to Juventus 😳 https://t.co/YbxYVtNT22

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Serie A, with Roma beating Cagliari 2-1. Second-half goals from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini secured the win for Roma. Striker Leonardo Pavoletti scored the goal for Cagliari.

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-W

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-L-L

Roma vs Cagliari Team News

Roma

Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola. Guinea international Amadou Diawara and Gambia international Ebrima Darboe are both representing their nations at AFCON. Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez and midfielder Bryan Cristante are both suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez

Not available: Ebrima Darboe, Amadou Diawara

Cagliari

Meanwhile, Cagliari manager Walter Mazzarri will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Marko Rog, Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman and Polish centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz. There are doubts over the availability of defender Luca Ceppitelli and Uruguayan midfielders Christian Oliva and Nahitan Nandez. Senegal international Keita Balde is representing his nation at AFCON.

Injured: Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman, Marko Rog

Doubtful: Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Ceppitelli

Suspended: None

Not available: Keita Balde

Roma vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla, Matias Vina, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sergio Oliveira, Carles Perez, Tammy Abraham

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno, Giorgio Altare, Matteo Lovato, Andrea Carboni, Raoul Bellanova, Razvan Marin, Alberto Grassi, Alessandro Deiola, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Leonardo Pavoletti, Gaston Pereiro

Roma vs Cagliari Prediction

Roma are currently 6th in the league. Manager Jose Mourinho must be fuming after their performance against Juventus, with Roma conceding a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3. They have signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira this transfer window as Mourinho continues to shape the squad to his needs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ASRoma



Porto won't sell Luís Diaz in January - this is the current plan. Sérgio Oliveira will arrive in Italy today morning in order to complete his medical and be announced as new AS Roma signing. Porto will receive €1m loan fee until June plus potential €13m buy option.Porto won't sell Luís Diaz in January - this is the current plan. Sérgio Oliveira will arrive in Italy today morning in order to complete his medical and be announced as new AS Roma signing. Porto will receive €1m loan fee until June plus potential €13m buy option. 🇵🇹 #ASRoma Porto won't sell Luís Diaz in January - this is the current plan. https://t.co/fksL85fVy3

Cagliari, on the other hand, are 18th in the league, but have won their last two league games. They are one point behind 17th-placed Venezia, who have a game in hand.

Roma should win here, but their inconsistent displays will fuel Cagliari's confidence.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Cagliari

Edited by Abhinav Anand