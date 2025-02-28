Roma invite Como to Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday. The capital club are ninth in the league table, with 40 points from 26 games, while Como have 28 points and are 13th in the standings.

Roma are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning four. Their unbeaten streak extends to 10 games in Serie A. They beat Monza 4-0 at home in their previous league outing on Monday. Alexis Saelemaekers and Eldor Shomurodov scored in the first half, while Angelino and Bryan Cristante netted after the break.

Como, meanwhile, have bounced back from three consecutive defeats with two wins on the trot. After a 2-0 triumph at Fiorentina last month, they overcame Napoli 2-1 at home last week, with Assane Diao scoring the decisive goal in the 77th minute.

Roma vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times across competitions, with Roma leading 14-6.

They met after 19 years in the reverse fixture in December, where the Cesc Fabregas-led visitors registered a 2-0 win.

Both teams have drawn seven of their 26 league games. Roma have won 11, four more than Como.

Como have won =one of their last nine away games, suffering five defeats.

The capital club have lost one of their 15 home meetings against Como, with that loss coming in 1950.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Roma vs Como Prediction

Roma head into the match on a three-game winning streak in Serie A, keeping clean sheets. They are unbeaten in 10 home games, winning nine.

Artem Dovbyk faces a late fitness test, so boss Claudio Ranieri is likely to start Eldor Shomurodov as the lone forward. The capital club have no other absentee, so Paulo Dybala might start.

Como, meanwhile, have won their last two games, scoring three goals. Nonetheless, they have won two of their 13 Serie A away games this season, failing to score in six.

Sergi Roberto and Ivan Azon are confirmed absentees, while Alberto Dossena, Alessandro Gabrielloni and Ignace Van der Brempt are doubts.

The capital club head into the match in great form, and considering their home record in this fixture, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Como

Roma vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

