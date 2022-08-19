Roma vs Cremonese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Roma are set to play Cremonese at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday in Serie A.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Davide Nicola's Salernitana in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from former Benfica and Atalanta midfielder and Italy international Bryan Cristante secured the win for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Cremonese, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in their most recent league game. Goals from Italy international Giacomo Bonaventura, Serbian striker Luka Jovic and midfielder Rolando Mandragora sealed the deal for Fiorentina. Goals from Nigerian striker David Okereke and centre-back Matteo Bianchetti proved to be a mere consolation for Cremonese, who had Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante sent off in the first-half.

Roma vs Cremonese Head-to-Head

This is the first time Roma are facing Cremonese in a long time.

Roma form guide in Serie A: W

Cremonese form guide in Serie A: L

Roma vs Cremonese Team News

Roma

Roma will be without Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ebrima Darboe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cremonese

Meanwhile, Cremonese manager Massimiliano Alvini could be without midfielder Michele Castagnetti and left-back Emanuele Valeri, while former Eibar midfielder Gonzalo Escalante is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Emanuele Valeri, Michele Castagnetti

Suspended: Gonzalo Escalante

Roma vs Cremonese Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Nemanja Matic, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leonardo Spinazzola, Paulo Dybala, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Cremonese Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ionut Radu, Matteo Bianchetti, Vlad Chiriches, Johan Vasquez, Paolo Ghiglione, Charles Pickel, Santiago Ascacibar, Leonardo Sernicola, Luca Zanimacchia, Cyriel Dessers, David Okereke

Roma vs Cremonese Prediction

Roma will be cautiously optimistic this season about their chances in the league. Having won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season under Jose Mourinho's management, Roma have strengthened their squad this summer. Few would have expected Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum to play for Roma this season, but the arrival of two stars of the game has increased the confidence among the club's fans.

Cremonese, too, have strengthened following their promotion. David Okereke, Cyriel Dessers and Ionut Radu have all joined the club, and they produced a valiant performance against Fiorentina.

Roma will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Cremonese

