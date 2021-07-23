Roma vs Debrecen prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

Roma and Debrecen will trade tackles at Stadio Benito Stripe in a club friendly fixture on Sunday.
The Serie A side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Serie C side Triestina on Wednesday. Nicola Zlaewski scored the match winner four minutes after the break.
Debrecen picked up a convincing 3-1 victory over fellow Hungarian side Tiszakecske at the start of July. Roland Ugrai, Adam Bodi and Bence Sos all got on the scoresheet for Debrecen.
Roma have two more pre-season friendlies lined up before the start of the new Serie A campaign.
It was Debrecen's final pre-season game. They will be in league action next week when they travel to take on Honved.
Roma vs Debrecen Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two sides. AS Roma have won all three of their pre-season friendlies so far by an aggregate scoreline of 13-0.
Debrecen will be looking to make it two wins from two pre-season games with a victory against the Italian side.
Roma form guide: W-W-W
Debrecen form guide: W
Roma vs Debrecen Team News
Roma
Leonardo Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles during Italy's ultimately successful Euro 2020 campaign and has been ruled out for at least six months.
Injury: Leonardo Spinazzola
Suspension: None
Debrecen
Forward Norbert Kundrak suffered cruciate ligament damage at the start of July and has been ruled out until December.
Injury: Norbert Kundrak
Suspension: None
Roma vs Debrecen Predicted XI
Roma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Fuzato (GK); Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Bryan Reynolds, Filippo Tripi; Gonzalo Villar, Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhytaryan,
Debrecen Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Grof (GK); Mihaly Korhut, Bence Pavkovics, Charleston, Zsombor Bevardi; Jozsef Varga, Attila Haris, Balazs Dzsudszak, Bence Sos; Donat Barany, Patrik Tischler
Roma vs Debrecen Prediction
Jose Mourinho has started his tenure as Roma boss smoothly and will be keen to keep the positivity going in what is a relatively straightforward friendly against Debrecen.
The Serie A side are yet to concede a goal in pre-season and considering how much emphasis Mourinho places on defensive solidity, another clean sheet could be on the cards.
We are predicting a comfortable victory for AS Roma.
Prediction: Roma 3-0 Debrecen
