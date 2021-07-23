Roma vs Debrecen prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

Roma and Debrecen will trade tackles at Stadio Benito Stripe in a club friendly fixture on Sunday.

The Serie A side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Serie C side Triestina on Wednesday. Nicola Zlaewski scored the match winner four minutes after the break.

Debrecen picked up a convincing 3-1 victory over fellow Hungarian side Tiszakecske at the start of July. Roland Ugrai, Adam Bodi and Bence Sos all got on the scoresheet for Debrecen.

Roma have two more pre-season friendlies lined up before the start of the new Serie A campaign.

It was Debrecen's final pre-season game. They will be in league action next week when they travel to take on Honved.

Roma vs Debrecen Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. AS Roma have won all three of their pre-season friendlies so far by an aggregate scoreline of 13-0.

Debrecen will be looking to make it two wins from two pre-season games with a victory against the Italian side.

Roma form guide: W-W-W

Debrecen form guide: W

Roma vs Debrecen Team News

Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles during Italy's ultimately successful Euro 2020 campaign and has been ruled out for at least six months.

Injury: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspension: None

Debrecen

Forward Norbert Kundrak suffered cruciate ligament damage at the start of July and has been ruled out until December.

Injury: Norbert Kundrak

Suspension: None

Roma vs Debrecen Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Fuzato (GK); Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Bryan Reynolds, Filippo Tripi; Gonzalo Villar, Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhytaryan,

Debrecen Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Grof (GK); Mihaly Korhut, Bence Pavkovics, Charleston, Zsombor Bevardi; Jozsef Varga, Attila Haris, Balazs Dzsudszak, Bence Sos; Donat Barany, Patrik Tischler

Roma vs Debrecen Prediction

Jose Mourinho has started his tenure as Roma boss smoothly and will be keen to keep the positivity going in what is a relatively straightforward friendly against Debrecen.

The Serie A side are yet to concede a goal in pre-season and considering how much emphasis Mourinho places on defensive solidity, another clean sheet could be on the cards.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for AS Roma.

Prediction: Roma 3-0 Debrecen

