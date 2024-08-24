Roma vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Roma invite Empoli to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A action on Sunday (August 25). Both teams played out goalless draws last week.

Roma drew goalless with Cagliari away in their campaign opener, with both teams having five shots on target. Empoli, meanwhile, got their season underway with a 4-1 home win over Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia first round before drawing goalless with Monza in their Serie A opener.

In their last meeting in the final match of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign in May, Empoli won 2-1, registering their first win against the capital club since 2005.

Roma vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 36 times across competitions, with Roma leading 25-5.

Both teams registered home wins last season. Roma's 7-0 triumph was their biggest win in this fixture.

Empoli are winless in six away games, suffering five losses and scoring once.

Roma have an unbeaten home record against Empoli, winning 15 of 18 games.

Empoli haven't scored in six of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Roma.

Roma have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine meetings against Empoli.

Both Roma and Empoli have one win each in their last six league games.

Roma vs Empoli Prediction

Roma have an unbeaten home record against Empoli, recording six consecutive wins. They have a clean bill of health. Head coach Daniele De Rossi will have Leandro Paredes available after a suspension, while Paulo Dybala is expected to start after being on the bench last week.

Empoli, meanwhile, are three games unbeaten in the league, but they are winless in six away outings and in away games in this fixture.

They have a lengthy absentee list for the trip to the capital. Alberto Grassi is suspended, while Tyronne Ebuehi, Samuele Perisan and Francesco Caputo are nursing injuries.

Considering Roma's dominance in this fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Empoli

Roma vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score or assist any time - Yes

