Roma vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Eighteenth-placed Roma will welcome last-placed Empoli to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday as both teams look to record their first win of the season.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league outings after they held Salernitana to a 2-2 draw at home in their campaign opener. Interestingly, they have suffered 2-1 defeats in their last two league outings and both of their opponents had a player sent off.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their three league games thus far and fell to a 2-0 home loss to Juventus last time around. They are the only team yet to open their goalscoring account in the Serie A.

Roma vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 34 times in all competitions since 1986. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 24 wins to their name. The visitors have four wins while six games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 meetings against the visitors, recording seven wins in a row.

Roma are unbeaten in their home meetings against the visitors, recording 14 wins in 17 games.

The hosts have scored four goals in three games but have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding six goals in that period.

If the visitors fail to score and record a win in this match, they'll become just the third team in the history of Serie A to lose their first four games of the season without scoring.

The visitors have just one win in their away games in Serie A in 2023.

The hosts have just one win in their last 11 Serie A games.

Roma vs Empoli Prediction

The Giallorossi have endured a winless run in Serie A thus far, suffering two defeats in a row. While they have just one win in their last four home games in Serie A, they have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

At home, they have won their last five meetings against the visitors, scoring 11 goals while conceding just twice. Jose Mourinho is expected to start Romelu Lukaku, who scored twice for Belgium against Estonia earlier this week, alongside Paulo Dybala, a combination that will be a problem to deal with for Empoli's defenders.

He will be without the services of the influential Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is expected to return from injury next week.

The Azzurri have failed to score a goal in the league thus far and failed to register a shot on target in their defeat to Juventus earlier this month. While they do not have any major injury concerns, they have struggled to play like a cohesive unit this season.

Considering the hosts' dominance in their recent meetings against their northern rivals, we back them to record a win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Roma 1-0 Empoli

Roma vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Roma to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes