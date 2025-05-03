Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Roma will invite Fiorentina to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday. The capital club are sixth in the standings and have just a one-point lead over the eighth-placed visitors.

Ad

The Giallorossi extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 18 games last week, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Inter Milan. Matías Soulé scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute and the capital club held onto their narrow lead.

The Viola have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in Serie A, recording four wins. They hosted local rivals Empoli last week and registered a 2-1 win, thanks to first-half goals from Yacine Adli and Rolando Mandragora.

Ad

Trending

Their unbeaten streak across all competitions was ended after nine games on Thursday, losing 2-1 away to Real Betis in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinal. Luca Ranieri scored a consolation goal in the second half to reduce their deficit to one goal.

Roma vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Italian teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 196 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 68 wins. I Viola are not far behind with 60 wins and 68 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the capital club and registered a 5-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Roma are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions, recording 13 wins.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last five Serie A away games while suffering three defeats.

Both teams have won 17 of their 34 league games thus far. The visitors have outscored the Giallorossi 53-49 in these games.

Ad

Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Giallorossi have won nine of their last 11 league games, keeping eight clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against Fiorentina, recording four wins, and are strong favorites.

Claudio Ranieri should welcome back Victor Nelsson from a brief injury spell for this match. Paulo Dybala and Saud Abdulhamid remain sidelined with injuries.

The Gigliati suffered their first defeat since March on Thursday and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have lost six of their last 16 games in all competitions, with five losses registered in their travels. They have lost just one of their last six meetings against the capital club.

Ad

Dodô misses this match with an injury while Luca Ranieri will serve a suspension. Edoardo Bove is not an option here and Danilo Cataldi will also miss this match after picking up a muscle injury against Real Betis on Thursday.

The visitors have a crucial second-leg match against Real Betis next week and might rotate the squad here. With that in mind and considering the capital club's 18-game unbeaten streak in Serie A, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Fiorentina

Roma vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More