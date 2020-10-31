Roma vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma face off against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico as they resume their Serie A campaign on Sunday.

The Giallorossi are in ninth place in the table, having played five games, with La Viola just a point behind them in 10th place.

Roma played out a pulsating 3-3 draw against AC Milan on Monday, a match full of goals, action and with plenty of controversy to boot.

In stark contrast, their midweek UEFA Europa League fixture against CSKA Sofia finished goalless. Chris Smalling had a goal ruled out on his return, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit the crossbar in the first half, which was as close as Roma came to scoring in a dull 0-0 draw at the Olimpico.

As for Fiorentina, they defeated Padova 2-1 in their midweek Coppa Italia fixture, continuing their winning run after defeating Udinese on the weekend.

The 3-2 scoreline made the game seem far closer than it actually was, with La Viola quite dominant. Gaetano Castrovilli was the standout performer, grabbing two goals and assisting Nikola Milenkovic for the other.

Roma vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Roma have the upper hand over Fiorentina when it comes to recent form, having defeated their Florentine rivals five times in their last 10 games. La Viola have won three times, including a scarcely believable 7-1 victory in the 2018-19 Coppa Italia.

The Giallorossi did the double over Fiorentina last season, with a 4-1 win in Firenze followed by a 2-1 win at the Olimpico in July of this year.

Roma form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Fiorentina form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Roma vs Fiorentina Team News

Roma

Paulo Fonseca would no doubt have been glad to see Chris Smalling return, with the defender getting 60 minutes under his belt. The former Manchester United defender ought to start alongside Gianluca Mancini, who was suspended for the game against CSKA Sofia.

Marash Kumbulla played 180 minutes against Milan and Sofia, and he may be rested for this game, with Roger Ibanez taking his place in the three-man defence.

Rick Karsdorp may return as Bruno Peres played the entirety of the game against Sofia, with Fonseca likely to revert to the same midfield and attack that started against AC Milan

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Davide Santon

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Fiorentina

Manager Beppe Iachini will miss captain German Pezzella as he had a minor operation on his ankle, with Pol Lirola also a doubt, although he may be fit come Sunday.

Lucas Martinez Quarta should replace Pezzella in defence, as Iachini reverts to the lineup that took to the field against Udinese.

Jose Maria Callejon played the full 90 against Padova, so Franck Ribery should replace him and partner Dusan Vlahovic up front.

Injuries: German Pezzella

Doubtful: Pol Lirola

Suspensions: None

Roma vs Fiorentina Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante (GK); Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro Rodriguez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Drągowski (GK); Martin Caceres, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicola Milenkovic; Pol Lirola, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Roma vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina are an awkward opponent for Roma, as Iachini's men are quick on the counter. Roma's proclivity to lose the ball in midfield may leave them vulnerable, with Ribery ready to pounce.

However, with Edin Dzeko, Pedro and Henrikh Mkhitaryan weaving pretty triangles on the pitch, the Giallorossi are expected to have enough firepower to defeat Fiorentina.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Fiorentina