Roma vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023

Roma will invite Frosinone to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways.

The hosts failed to extend their unbeaten run to three games as they fell to a 4-1 away loss at Genoa in their midweek tie. It was a shocking result for Jose Mourinho's men, who dropped to 16th place in the league standings after the defeat.

Bryan Cristante scored the only goal for the capital club, equalizing in the 22nd minute but Roma ended up conceding three goals later in the match.

The visitors have done well in their return to the top flight and are in eighth place in the league standings after six games. In their previous outing, they held Fiorentina to a 1-1 draw, with on-loan winger Matías Soulé scoring the equalizer in the 70th minute.

It was their second draw in a row in Serie A and they are unbeaten in the league since their 3-1 home loss to reigning champions Napoli in their campaign opener.

Roma vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lazio-based rivals have crossed paths just four times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Serie A. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with a 100% record in these meetings.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 12-3 in four games.

Roma have struggled in their recent Serie A games, with just two wins in 14 games, with both wins coming at home.

Frosinone have drawn their two away games in Serie A this season.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in Serie A this season, though seven of their 13 goals came in their win over Empoli earlier this month.

Roma vs Frosinone Prediction

The Giallorossi dominated possession (71%) against Genoa in their previous outing but had nothing to show for it, scoring just one goal in the 4-1 defeat. Defensively, they have struggled thus far, conceding at least two goals in four of their six games.

To add to Mourinho's issues, Diego Llorente was injured against Genoa and is unlikely to start in this match. We expect Mourinho to make a few changes to his starting XI in this match.

I Ciociari usually contest meetings against the hosts and Lazio with fervor and the meeting between them and the Rome-based teams is often referred to as the Derby del Romano-Ciociaro. They do not have any fresh injury concerns for the match but will likely make a couple of changes to the starting XI.

The hosts will face Servette in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, so Mourinho will keep an eye on that match while choosing his squad for the match. They need to bounce back from the defeat and fans will expect a strong performance from them at home.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 Frosinone

Roma vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Cristante to score or assist any time - Yes