Roma vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th January 2023

Roma are set to play Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. Goals from French centre-back Pierre Kalulu and midfielder Tommaso Pobega for AC Milan was cancelled out by goals from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez and English striker Tammy Abraham for Roma.

Genoa, on the other hand, beat Bari 2-1 in the league. Goals from Romanian attacker George Puscas and Icelandic winger Albert Gudmundsson sealed the deal for Alberto Gilardino's Genoa.

Roma vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost four and drawn four.

English centre-back Chris Smalling has scored three goals in the league for Roma this season.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala has registered seven goal contributions in the league for Roma.

Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has managed five assists in the league for Roma.

Attacker Massimo Coda has scored six goals in Serie B for Genoa this season.

Roma vs Genoa Prediction

Roma manager Jose Mourinho was linked with the Portugal national team job after the departure of Fernando Santos, but Roberto Martinez is now the boss of the men's side. Roma now boast in Paulo Dybala a World Cup winner, and while the 29-year old was not a regular starter for his nation, he did score a vital penalty in the final against France.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN



#ASRoma 🏅 Paulo Dybala has entrusted the club's Historical Archive with his World Cup winner's medal.

Mourinho will hope to lift another piece of silverware with Roma this season, and the Coppa Italia appears to be the perfect chance to do just that. Having signed Norwegian winger Ola Solbakken from Bodo/Glimt, it has been reported that the Italian giants will now target Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Portugal



José Mourinho as new Portugal head coach? AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: "There are always links on Mourinho as new Portugal coach, it's not the first time…", tells Gazzetta dello Sport. "We expect José to continue here as Roma manager, for sure".

Genoa, on the other hand, were relegated last season, and find themselves in the second division of Italian football. It is a strong side though; former Juventus midfielder and Italy international Stefano Sturaro, former Roma regular Kevin Strootman and Croatia international Milan Badelj are all part of the squad.

Roma will be the favourites to win here; Mourinho will hope to tap into his experience in cup football, and Roma's overall quality will surely help.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Genoa

Roma vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Roma

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Roma to keep a clean sheet- Yes

