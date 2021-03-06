Roma vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma host Genoa on Sunday as Paulo Fonseca's side look to get into the top four of Serie A.

Roma are fifth in the league, two points behind Atalanta and Juventus, although the Bianconeri have a game in hand.

The Giallorossi have been in decent form lately, having lost only once in their last six games across all competitions. Fonseca will hope his team continue that trend against Genoa.

Genoa, on the other hand, currently find themselves in mid-table obscurity. Davide Ballardini's side are 13th in Serie A, although a win on Sunday could potentially take them up to 10th place.

The Rossoblu have been in disappointing form of late and are winless in their last four games.

Sunday's clash provides Roma with a golden opportunity to sneak into the top four in Serie A, but Genoa have shown that they can be a tough side to break down.

Roma vs Genoa Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides have been dominated by Roma. The Giallorossi have won three of the last five clashes against Genoa, with the other two ending as draws.

Advertisement

Paulo Fonseca's side beat Genoa 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, thanks to a hat-trick by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Roma Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Genoa Form Guide: W-D-D-L-D

Roma vs Genoa Team News

Jordan Veretout will miss Sunday's clash

Roma

Paulo Fonseca will miss a host of players for the clash on Sunday. Edin Dzeko and Roger Ibanez are out for the clash, as they recover from injuries they picked up last month.

Jordan Veretout will be a huge miss for Roma, as the midfielder pulled up with a hamstring injury against Fiorentina in midweek.

Roma will also be without defender Marash Kumbulla. The Albanian picked up a suspension due to accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season. Nicolo Zaniolo ruptured his cruciate ligament earlier this season.

Injured: Edin Dzeko, Roger Ibanez, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marash Kumbulla

Genoa

Genoa will be without Luca Pellegrini for the clash against Roma on Sunday. The midfielder picked up a thigh injury last month and is not expected to return until April.

Advertisement

Ballardini will also be sweating on the fitness of youngster Nicolo Rovella after the midfielder picked up an ankle knock earlier this week.

Injured: Luca Pelligrini

Doubtful: Nicolo Rovella

Suspended: None

Roma vs Genoa Predicted XI

💪 Nove degli undici Grifoni del team vincente di giornata.



🤓 Riuscite a indovinare i due mancanti? pic.twitter.com/UPz6q9dMPy — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) March 5, 2021

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Chris Smalling, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Leonardo Spinazzola, Gonzalo Villar, Amadou Diawara, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pelligrini; Borja Mayoral

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello; Lennart Czyborra, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Eldor Shomurodov, Mattia Destro

Roma vs Genoa Prediction

Roma should not struggle to get past Genoa on Sunday with the quality they have in their side.

We predict Paulo Fonseca's side will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Genoa