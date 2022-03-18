Roma vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Roma are set to play Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for Roma.

Lazio, on the other hand, beat Venezia 1-0 in Serie A. A second-half penalty from star striker Ciro Immobile secured the win for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio.

Roma vs Lazio Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the advantage. They have won 15 games, lost 11 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Lazio beating Roma 3-2. Goals from Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, veteran Spanish attacker Pedro and Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson sealed the deal for Lazio. Goals from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez and French midfielder Jordan Veretout proved to be a mere consolation for Roma.

Roma form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-D

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-D-W

Roma vs Lazio Team News

Roma

Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Danilo Cataldi and experienced Romanian defender Stefan Radu.

Injured: Stefan Radu, Danilo Cataldi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma vs Lazio Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski, Sergio Oliveira, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha, Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj, Sergej Miliinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni

Roma vs Lazio Prediction

Roma have not endured an exciting season in Jose Mourinho's first season at the club. They are 7th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Mourinho.like always, guarantees entertainment and controversies, but the same cannot be said about results.

Lazio, too, have a former Chelsea manager at the helm in Maurizio Sarri. They are 5th in the league, one point ahead of Roma. Ciro Immobile is the top goalscorer in the league, having registered 21 league goals.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Lazio

