Roma vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Roma will welcome Lecce to the Stadio Olimpico in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

The home team saw their five-game winning run across all competitions come to an end last week, falling to a 1-0 away loss against Inter Milan. It was a close game between two in-form teams with Marcus Thuram scoring the match-winner in the 81st minute.

The visitors are winless in their last five league games, failing to score in three games in that period. Last week, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Torino and their poor form continued in the Coppa Italia second round on Wednesday, when they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Parma.

They conceded twice in the first half but fought back well to equalize in the second half. Late drama ensued as Marin Pongračić's own goal gave Parma the lead and Denis Man scored from the penalty spot to restore Parma's two-goal lead.

Roma vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions, with 34 meetings taking place in Serie A. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 24 wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club just twice and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 20-10 in 10 league games, while the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (12).

Roma have won their last seven home meetings against Lecce, outscoring them 19-6 in that period.

The visitors are winless in their travels this season, drawing three of the four away games.

The capital club have won their last five home games in all competitions while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have scored just twice in their last five league games while conceding eight times in that period.

Roma vs Lecce Prediction

The Giallorossi have suffered just two defeats against the visitors in all competitions, with one of them coming at home. They have won 15 of their 16 home games against them and are strong favorites.

Jose Mourinho has a lengthy absentee list for the match, to which Leandro Paredes was added after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last week. He is suspended for the match while Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marash Kumbulla, and Chris Smalling remain sidelined through injuries.

Paulo Dybala is expected to play for the first time in almost a month, providing Mourinho with options in attack. He scored in home and away meetings against Lecce last season.

The Salentini kickstarted the 2023-24 season with a six-game unbeaten run but have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last six games. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three meetings against the hosts and will look to find the back of the net in this match.

They have just one win in their last 11 away games in the league, failing to score in five games in that period, and might struggle here. Mohamed Kaba, Alexis Blin, and Kastriot Dermaku remain the only absentees for the visitors for the trip to the capital.

Considering Roma's dominance against the visitors and home advantage, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Lecce

Roma vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes