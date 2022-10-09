Roma vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Roma will entertain Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico on matchday nine of Serie A on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts returned to winning ways in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Inter Milan, thanks to strikes from Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling, They couldn't extend that winning form in the UEFA Europa League, though, falling 2-1 at home to Real Betis in midweek.

Lecce, meanwhile, have done well on their return to the top flight and are the best-placed promoted team in the standings. With one win and four draws, they're 13th.

Roma vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 34 times across competitions. As expected, Roma have dominated proceedings with 23 wins to Lecce's two, while nine games have ended in draws.

Lecce are winless at Roma since a 3-2 win in the 1985-86 Serie A campaign. Roma have won their last six home games against Lecce across competitions.

Roma have scored at least twice in their last nine home games against Lecce across competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Lecce's last seven games.

While this will be the first league meeting between the two teams since 2020, they met in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 in January, which Roma won 3-1.

No team in Serie A has played more draws (4) than Lecce this season, while Roma have drawn just once in nine games.

Roma vs Lecce Prediction

I Giallorossi have suffered just one Serie A home loss this season, while Lecce have won just once on their travels. Lecce have not scored in two of their four away games.

Due to their recent dominance against the visitors, especially at home, Jose Mourinho's men should emerge comfortable victors.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Lecce

Roma vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score any time - Yes

