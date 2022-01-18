Roma vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Roma are set to play Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari in the league. A first-half penalty from Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira was enough to seal the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Lecce, on the other hand, beat ten-man Pordenone 1-0 in Serie B. A first-half goal from midfielder Mario Gargiulo secured the win for Marco Baroni's Lecce. Pordenone had midfielder Simone Pasa sent off in the second-half.

Roma vs Lecce Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage, having won seven games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other in Serie A in 2020, with Roma beating Lecce 4-0. Goals from Turkish winger Cengiz Under, Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, veteran striker Edin Dzeko and Serbian left-back Aleksandar Kolarov ensured victory for Roma.

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-D-W

Lecce form guide in Serie B: W-L-W-W-D

Roma vs Lecce Team News

Roma

Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, while there are doubts over the availability of star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, English centre-back Chris Smalling and forward Stephan El Shaarawy. Guinea international Amadou Diawara and Gambia international Ebrima Darboe are both representing their nations at AFCON.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy

Suspended: None

Not available: Ebrima Darboe, Amadou Diawara

Lecce

Meanwhile, Lecce will be without centre-back Fabio Pisacane. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marco Baroni is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Fabio Pisacane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma vs Lecce Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Matias Vina, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sergio Oliveira, Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felix Afena-Gyan, Tammy Abraham

Lecce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gabriel Ferreira, Arturo Calabresi, Fabio Lucioni, Kastriot Dermaku, Antonio Barreca, Porir Johann Helgason, Morten Hjulmand, Gabriel Strefezza, Pablo Rodriguez, Francesco Di Mariano, Marco Olivieri

Roma vs Lecce Prediction

Roma are currently 7th in the league, and have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have been active this transfer window, signing players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, and Jose Mourinho will be keen to enjoy a good run in the cup.

Lecce, on the other hand, are 5th in Serie B, and will be the underdogs coming into this game. However, Roma have suffered some embarrassing defeats this season, and Lecce could join the list.

Roma will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Lecce

Edited by Abhinav Anand